DENVER (KDVR) — With plenty of sunshine Friday, temperatures will reach the middle to upper 90s. This could potentially break the current record high of 98 degrees in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: High heat again

Highs will make it into the middle to upper 90s Friday, getting close to the record high of 98 degrees for Denver.

Sunshine will be across the Front Range all day, with some spotty afternoon storms in the high country.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Sept. 1.

Weather tonight: A few clouds, mild

A few late-day clouds linger overnight Friday with some light winds and comfortable lows in the lower 60s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Sept. 1.

Looking ahead: Hot holiday weekend

The heat sticks around on Saturday to begin the weekend with highs in the middle 90s.

Sunday could have a few spotty afternoon storms in the higher elevations with the heat lingering. Highs along the Front Range will be in the low 90s Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

Pinpoint Weather: Weekend forecast from Sept. 2-3

Labor Day will be mild in the upper 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies and a very small chance for a shower.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Sept. 1.

Tuesday looks great with the coolest temps of the week in the lower 80s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wednesday will heat up into the middle 80s with light winds. Thursday will be sunny with highs in the upper 80s.