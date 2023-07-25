DENVER (KDVR) — Even with a few extra clouds, highs in the Denver weather forecast will top out in the upper 90s on Monday with the chance for an afternoon storm.

Weather today: High heat and a storm

With highs in the upper 90s Monday, Denver will be near the current daily record high of 99 degrees, set in 1963.

The city will see more sunshine through noon with a brisk wind and the chance for an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon and evening.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on July 25

Weather tonight: Mild with clearing skies

Winds become lighter overnight as clouds begin to clear after midnight. Lows will be warm and above average in the middle 60s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on July 25

Looking ahead: Not as hot, but still warm

Temperatures stay above average for the middle of the workweek with highs hitting the lower 90s on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Isolated storms are possible during the afternoon and evening hours, but won’t be widespread.

Friday rounds out the workweek with some sunshine, highs in the low 90s, and a storm chance.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast on July 25 in Denver

Saturday and Sunday have slightly higher chances for storms with highs staying in the lower 90s.

Monday kicks off next week with highs in the upper 80s, closer to seasonal averages, and a small chance for a storm.