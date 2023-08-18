DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay in a hot pattern with temperatures in the mid-90s. There will also be a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday.

Weather today: Morning sunshine, few afternoon storms

It’s a warm and sunny start to the day Friday. As high temperatures climb back to the mid-90s, clouds will build in ahead of the chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Aug. 18.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy, mild

By Friday evening, thunderstorms will clear out and leave behind a partly cloudy sky and low temperatures in the mid-60s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Aug. 18.

Looking ahead: More sunshine and mid-90s

Saturday will look similar to Friday. Sunshine in the morning and early afternoon will help to boost highs to the mid-90s ahead of scattered showers and thunderstorms that arrive by late afternoon into the evening.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Aug. 18.

Sunday into the start of the workweek, a drier pattern will move in. High temperatures will stay in the mid-90s alongside plenty of sunshine.

By the end of the next workweek, there will be an increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms, which will aid in bringing high temperatures down to the 80s again.