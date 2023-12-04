DENVER (KDVR) — Sunshine and mild temperatures return to the Denver weather forecast for the start of the workweek with a brisk wind.

Weather today: Sunshine and 50s

Sunny skies are back across the Front Range and Eastern Plains Monday, with a brisk wind through the afternoon. High temperatures will be above average, topping out in the upper 50s.

The northern mountains could see some light snow with extra clouds this afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Dec. 4

Weather tonight: Clear and cool

Skies stay mainly clear Monday night as temperatures dip into the upper 20s. The brisk winds from the day will slow overnight at around 5-10 mph out of the southwest.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Dec. 4

Looking ahead: Warm and dry through Thursday

Temperatures continue to slowly climb to the 60-degree mark on Tuesday afternoon with plenty of sunshine.

Wednesday looks great with abundant sunshine and above-average highs in the middle 60s.

Thursday also looks comfortable and warm with sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast on Dec. 4

Friday brings some changes to the forecast with extra clouds moving in and highs in the upper 40s. Later in the day, the state could see some snow showers in the higher elevations and even in the metro area. Totals look low for now, but the Pinpoint Weather team will continue to watch that quick system.

Skies clear after a morning flurry on Saturday with highs in the low 40s. Sunday is back to sunny skies and seasonal highs in the upper 40s.