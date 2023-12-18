DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay mild with above-average temperatures reaching the 50s and 60s throughout the workweek.

Weather today: Sunny and warm

Let’s do it again on Monday. Temperatures will start in the upper 20s and lower 30s before topping out in the upper 50s, nearing 60 degrees.

Winds will be coming out of the southwest at about 5-10 mph.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily highs on Dec. 18

Weather tonight: A few clouds, mild

Partly cloudy skies are forecast to dominate the area Monday night as low temperatures will drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.

Parts of Colorado could see wind gusts up to 15 mph as well.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight temperatures on Dec. 18

Looking ahead: Mild week, chance for weekend snow

On Tuesday, a mostly sunny sky and southwesterly breeze will help to boost highs into the 60s, which is 20 degrees above average and just shy of the current record of 67 degrees set in 1917.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Dec. 18 in Denver

Clouds will build on Wednesday as temperatures sink into the upper 50s. Thursday will be the same.

The next big change moves in next weekend. A system will not only bring down temperatures to more seasonal highs in the 40s by Sunday but will also usher in the next chance for snow showers.