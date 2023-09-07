DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay hot and sunny through the end of the workweek and the start of the weekend with highs near 90 degrees.

The next big change arrives on Sunday with the chance for rain and cooler temperatures.

Weather today: Another sunny and hot day

Sunshine on Thursday will help bring high temperatures near 90 degrees. The hottest temperatures will be in southeastern Colorado where temperatures could reach the mid to upper 90s.

Pinpoint weather: Daily high temperatures on Sept. 7.

Weather tonight: Mainly clear, mild

Thursday night, Denver will stay under a mainly clear sky.

Lows will fall to the mid-50s, which is close to normal for this time of year.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight low temperatures for Sept. 7.

Looking ahead: Rain returns over the weekend

Saturday, Denver will see another warm and sunny day with a high near 90 degrees.

The next big change arrives on Sunday. A cold front will slide through the area and bring a chance for showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening. So, if you’re going to the Broncos game, pack the rain gear and stay on the lookout for a passing storm.

Temperatures on Sunday will be much cooler and only reach the mid-70s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Sept. 7

The workweek will start off with highs staying in the 70s and a daily chance for a few showers on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.