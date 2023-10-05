DENVER (KDVR) — Abundant sunshine will be across the Front Range on Thursday with below-average highs in the upper 60s in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Lots of sunshine

Even though Denver will see plenty of sunshine on Thursday, temperatures will be a few degrees below average in the upper 60s.

Winds will be light through the afternoon, making it a comfortable day.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Oct. 5

Weather tonight: Early morning clouds

Denver starts the night with clear skies, but a boundary moves in from the north overnight, adding clouds.

Winds will pick up as the clouds move in with lows around the 40-degree mark.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Oct. 5

Looking ahead: Dry and mild weekend

Early clouds will slowly clear through Friday afternoon, but it will be fairly cool as highs struggle to get out of the upper 50s.

Temperatures rebound through the weekend with more sunshine. Highs on Saturday will top out in the lower 70s with light winds. Sunday is a few degrees warmer, reaching the upper 70s with sunny skies.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Oct. 5

Monday starts off the next workweek with mainly sunny skies and comfy highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday will also be a few degrees above average in the upper 70s as extra clouds push into the region. Wednesday also has a mix of sun and clouds with mild highs in the middle 70s.