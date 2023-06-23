DENVER (KDVR) — More sunshine is in the forecast for the Front Range to finish off the workweek. The afternoon will have a breezy wind in the Denver weather forecast.
Weather today: Plenty of sunshine
Mostly sunny skies are finally here on Friday to round out the workweek with seasonal highs in the middle 80s. Wind can become brisk in the afternoon, upwards of 15-20 mph.
Weather tonight: Clear skies
Skies will stay clear Friday night with winds becoming lighter. Overnight lows will be comfortable in the lower 50s, putting us a few degrees below average.
Looking ahead: Nice weekend
The weekend looks great with mostly sunny skies and stronger afternoon winds. Temperatures are close to seasonal averages in the low 80s on Saturday and then around the 80-degree mark on Sunday.
Sunday will also have a few extra clouds.
Monday starts off the next workweek with abundant sunshine and mid-80s.
Denver will see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday afternoon with mild highs in the middle 80s.
Wednesday is back to mostly sunny skies with seasonal highs in the mid-80s.
Thursday has highs in the middle 80s with abundant sunshine.