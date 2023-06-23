DENVER (KDVR) — More sunshine is in the forecast for the Front Range to finish off the workweek. The afternoon will have a breezy wind in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Plenty of sunshine

Mostly sunny skies are finally here on Friday to round out the workweek with seasonal highs in the middle 80s. Wind can become brisk in the afternoon, upwards of 15-20 mph.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on June 23

Weather tonight: Clear skies

Skies will stay clear Friday night with winds becoming lighter. Overnight lows will be comfortable in the lower 50s, putting us a few degrees below average.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on June 23.

Looking ahead: Nice weekend

The weekend looks great with mostly sunny skies and stronger afternoon winds. Temperatures are close to seasonal averages in the low 80s on Saturday and then around the 80-degree mark on Sunday.

Sunday will also have a few extra clouds.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast on June 23 in Denver.

Monday starts off the next workweek with abundant sunshine and mid-80s.

Denver will see a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday afternoon with mild highs in the middle 80s.

Wednesday is back to mostly sunny skies with seasonal highs in the mid-80s.

Thursday has highs in the middle 80s with abundant sunshine.