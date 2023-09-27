DENVER (KDVR) — The abundant sunshine across the Front Range on Wednesday will keep afternoon temperatures above average and in the 80s in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Staying warm

Denver will see mostly sunny skies for the middle of the workweek.

High temperatures climb back into the middle 80s with the wind picking up as sunset approaches Wednesday.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Sept. 27

Weather tonight: A bit of a breeze

Winds will be brisk in the late evening hours and will slow after midnight. Skies will stay clear overnight Wednesday with above-average low temperatures in the lower 50s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Sept. 27

Looking ahead: Dry and warm for several days

Thursday is another warm day with highs in the middle 80s as skies stay mostly sunny.

Denver adds a few clouds on Friday, but mostly sunny skies linger. Highs on Friday stay in the middle 80s.

The weekend starts with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 80s. Both days of the weekend have small chances for some showers or storms in the higher elevations.

Sunday is still warm as highs hit the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Sept. 27

Monday begins the next workweek with mostly sunny skies in the forecast. Highs will be above average around the 80-degree mark with light winds.

Tuesday also has sunny skies, but more seasonal highs in the upper 70s.