DENVER (KDVR) — Sunshine returns on Tuesday with chances for an afternoon storm. Higher levels of ground ozone will lead to an air quality alert until 4 p.m. in the Denver weather forecast.

Pinpoint Weather: Advisories on June 6.

Weather today: Storm chances continue

More sunshine is expected Tuesday with mild but below-average highs in the middle 70s.

Winds will be light through the day with chances for showers and storms in the afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on June 6.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy

A few clouds will stick around overnight Tuesday with showers exiting the area. Lows will dip into the low 50s as winds stay light.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on June 6.

Looking ahead: More chances for rain

Sunshine is back early Wednesday with chances for showers and storms through the afternoon. Highs will stay in the middle 70s through the end of the workweek.

Thursday has better chances for widespread showers and storms during the second half of the day.

Friday looks a bit drier with small chances for rain and a mix of sun and clouds.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on June 6.

Saturday kicks off the weekend with partly cloudy skies and mid-70s. Storm chances are low over the weekend and focused in the afternoon hours.

Sunday is similar with partly sunny skies and highs in the low-70s. Monday starts off the next workweek with some sunshine, chances for showers, and highs in the middle 70s.