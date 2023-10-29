DENVER (KDVR) — A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Sunday. As snow showers taper off, roads will remain slick, and in some cases, snow-covered in the Denver weather forecast.

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day on Oct. 29

Denver will stay cold as well, with temperatures staying below freezing all day.

Pinpoint Weather: Advisories on Oct. 29

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings will continue until noon on Sunday. During this time, roads could be slick and snow-covered. Plan for extra travel time, and use caution if you need to drive.

Weather today: Snow ending, cold temperatures

On Sunday, snow showers will taper off by the afternoon and clouds will start to clear by the evening. Temperatures will remain cold and below freezing across the area, only reaching a high in the upper 20s in Denver.

Pinpoint Weather: Forecast highs on Oct. 29

Weather tonight: Clearing, cold

Overnight, clouds will continue to clear and aid in rapidly falling temperatures. Lows will fall to the single digits, and when you factor in a light wind, wind chill values will drop below zero at times.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight lows on Oct. 29

Looking ahead: Cold start to workweek ahead of a warming trend

Monday morning will start off with the coldest temperatures of the season.

Even though there will not be any fresh snow, watch for slick road conditions during the morning drive due to the below-freezing temperatures.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Oct. 29

Thanks to the return of sunshine, highs will slowly start to climb to highs in the 40s on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s on Wednesday, then there will be more seasonal temperatures around 60 degrees on Thursday.