DENVER (KDVR) — Extra clouds keep temperatures below average along the Front Range on Friday with afternoon showers and storms in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Another day of afternoon showers

Rain showers are back in the forecast for Friday afternoon with partly cloudy skies through the first half of the day.

High temperatures will be below average today, only reaching the lower 70s. Storms can be stronger along the far eastern side of the plains.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on June 2.

Weather tonight: Extra clouds

Clouds stick around Friday night as showers may linger over the Eastern Plains. Overnight lows will dip into the low 50s with a light wind.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on June 2.

Looking ahead: Cooler weekend with rain

Clouds stick around into Saturday morning with scattered showers through most of the day. Temperatures will be below average in the upper 60s with a light wind.

Sunday has highs near the 70-degree mark with partly cloudy skies, afternoon showers, and storms.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on June 2.

Monday starts the workweek with partly cloudy skies and afternoon/evening storms. Highs will be just below average in the middle 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will also have chances for late-day showers and storms as highs reach the middle 70s.

Thursday keeps the rain chances in the second half of the day with highs in the upper 70s.