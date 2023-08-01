DENVER (KDVR) — Heavy rain chances are back Tuesday as monsoon moisture is over Colorado.

Showers and storms will fire up in the early afternoon with a flood watch in effect from noon until midnight in the Denver weather forecast.

Pinpoint Weather: Advisories on Aug. 1.

Weather today: Afternoon storms

More clouds will be around the Front Range Tuesday, keeping highs in the middle 80s this afternoon.

Rain and storms will move in during the early afternoon hours and will linger through the evening. Some storms can have gusty winds or small hail.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Aug. 1.

Weather tonight: Rain exits

Showers and storms will exit the plains later Tuesday night with slowing winds.

Overnight lows will dip into the low 60s, putting the city close to average low temperatures.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Aug. 1.

Looking ahead: More rain and below average temperatures

Strong showers and storms are back in the forecast on Wednesday afternoon as the monsoon moisture sticks around. Temperatures will be comfy on Wednesday, reaching the middle 80s.

The city will warm into the upper 80s on Thursday and Friday afternoon with more sunshine. Storm chances do stick around for the end of the week, but it won’t be as much of a washout as the first half of the week.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Aug. 1.

The weekend will be cooler with highs near 80 on Saturday and then the middle 70s on Sunday. Storms are possible over the weekend, but chances are fairly low.

The below-average temperatures in the middle 70s stick around on Monday with better chances for afternoon storms.