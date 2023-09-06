DENVER (KDVR) — With plenty of sunshine along the Front Range Wednesday, temperatures will warm back to the upper 80s and lower 90s in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Hot and sunny

Skies stay clear over Denver on Wednesday, meaning there will be plenty of sunshine across the metro area.

Temperatures will climb back into the upper 80s this afternoon with light winds.

Pinpoint weather: Daily forecast on Sept. 6.

Weather tonight: Clear and mild

Denver will keep the sky clear Wednesday night as winds stay light. Overnight lows will dip into the middle 50s, staying close to seasonal averages.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Sept. 6.

Looking ahead: Hot, then rain and cooler temps

The above-average temperatures will stick around through the start of the weekend. Thursday and Friday both have hot highs nearing the 90-degree mark.

Saturday kicks off the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s, perfect for the University of Colorado Boulder Buffs football game at 10 a.m.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Sept. 6.

Sunday is just below average in the low 80s with partly cloudy skies and the chance for late-day showers and storms. Those rain chances will be something to watch, especially if you are headed to the Broncos game.

Monday and Tuesday start the next week with cooler highs in the middle 70s. Rain chances are also possible later in the day Monday and Tuesday.