DENVER (KDVR) — Another day in the 90s is expected on Wednesday in the Denver weather forecast with more sunny skies.

Weather today: Sunny and hot

Plenty of sunshine will be across the Front Range and Eastern plains Wednesday, helping highs climb into the lower 90s.

Clouds, some spotty showers, and storms are expected in the high country.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Aug. 23.

Weather tonight: A few clouds, mild conditions

Winds will be light overnight as temperatures dip into the middle 60s. Denver could see some partial cloud cover with above-average lows.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Aug. 23.

Looking ahead: Cooler with rain showers

Denver has one more day of temperatures in the low 90s on Thursday afternoon with increasing clouds and chances for late showers and storms.

Rain can linger overnight and into Friday. Friday looks to be a wet one with scattered showers and isolated storms throughout most of the day.

High temperatures will only reach the upper 70s with a light breeze.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Aug. 23.

Rain chances stick around on Saturday with more scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs stay below average on Saturday in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Sunday has smaller chances for rain, but we could still see some showers with extra clouds and highs in the low 80s.

Monday begins the next week with low 80s and late storm chances. Tuesday will be dry with more sunshine and comfy highs in the middle 80s.