DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday will be another hot day with 90-degree temperatures along the Front Range and the chance for a shower in the Denver weather forecast.

Storm chances are better across the far eastern border where there is a slight risk for severe storms.

Pinpoint Weather: Severe storm outlook on July 13.

Weather today: Another 90-degree day

Plenty of early sunshine will allow for highs to reach the low 90s Thursday with an increasing wind.

A spotty afternoon shower is possible over the Front Range with better chances for a strong storm across the far eastern border.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on July 13.

Weather tonight: Slow clearing

Clouds will gradually clear overnight Thursday with mild lows in the lower 60s. Winds will become light tonight after midnight.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on July 13.

Looking ahead: Brief cooldown

Friday also has a small chance for an afternoon storm with sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s.

Saturday kicks off the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds, cooler highs in the low 80s and the chance for an afternoon storm.

Sunday is closer to seasonal averages in the upper 80s with sunny skies.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on July 13.

We stay dry to kick off the next workweek with mostly sunny skies and hot highs in the low 90s. We’ll reach the middle 90s on Tuesday with abundant sunshine and a light wind.

Wednesday has a few extra clouds and better chances for a shower or storm. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 90s.