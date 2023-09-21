DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay sunny and near 80 degrees for the end of the week and through the weekend.
Weather today: Mostly sunny
Thursday will start with showers in the high county.
Down in Denver, clouds will clear through the day alongside a southerly breeze. High temperatures will reach the lower 80s, about 5 degrees warmer than normal.
Weather tonight: Mostly clear, seasonal
Thursday night will stay mostly clear and dry. Low temperatures will fall to around 50 degrees, which is in line with seasonal norms.
Looking ahead: Slight cooldown this weekend
Friday will stay sunny and a bit breezy with a southerly wind gusting up to 25 mph. This combination will help to boost highs back up to around 80 degrees.
A cold front will move through on Saturday, making temperatures a few degrees cooler, but still seasonal, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
More sunshine is in the forecast for the start of the workweek and will help to boost highs back into the lower 80s.