DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay sunny and near 80 degrees for the end of the week and through the weekend.

Weather today: Mostly sunny

Thursday will start with showers in the high county.

Down in Denver, clouds will clear through the day alongside a southerly breeze. High temperatures will reach the lower 80s, about 5 degrees warmer than normal.

Pinpoint Weather: Forecast highs on Sept. 21.

Weather tonight: Mostly clear, seasonal

Thursday night will stay mostly clear and dry. Low temperatures will fall to around 50 degrees, which is in line with seasonal norms.

Pinpoint Weather: Forecast lows on Sept. 21

Looking ahead: Slight cooldown this weekend

Friday will stay sunny and a bit breezy with a southerly wind gusting up to 25 mph. This combination will help to boost highs back up to around 80 degrees.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Sept. 21.

A cold front will move through on Saturday, making temperatures a few degrees cooler, but still seasonal, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

More sunshine is in the forecast for the start of the workweek and will help to boost highs back into the lower 80s.