DENVER (KDVR) — Showers and storms are back in the forecast for the Front Range Wednesday with mild highs in the middle 70s in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Evening storm chances

After some pockets of morning sunshine, the Front Range will see chances for showers and storms through the late afternoon and early evening hours.

Highs on Wednesday will reach the middle 70s with light winds.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on June 7.

Flash flood watches are in effect in the high country, especially around the burn scars. Williams Fork and East Troublesome burn scars have a moderate chance to see flooding Wednesday.

Pinpoint Weather: Flooding chances near burn scars on June 7.

Weather tonight: More clouds

Clouds from the evening rain will linger overnight. Temperatures dip into the low 50s with light winds Wednesday night.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on June 7.

Looking ahead: Storm chances continue

Thursday has the best chance for some early evening showers and storms. Highs stay in the middle 70s to finish off the workweek.

Storm chances are much lower on Friday afternoon with more sunshine in the forecast.

Saturday begins the weekend with partly sunny skies, highs in the mid-70s, and small afternoon storm chances.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast in Denver on June 7.

Sunday has more clouds and below-average highs in the upper 60s. Rain chances are higher on Sunday afternoon with an isolated storm.

Monday starts the next workweek with highs back in the middle 70s and decent afternoon storm chances. Tuesday is a similar forecast with temperatures in the mid-70s and afternoon storm chances.