DENVER (KDVR) — Partly cloudy skies linger across the Front Range Tuesday with some late-day showers in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Scattered shower

High temperatures on Tuesday will be mild and above average in the lower 80s.

Extra clouds linger over most of the state with many seeing scattered showers in the afternoon and evening hours.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Sept. 19.

Weather tonight: Clearing skies

As the rain ends, clouds will slowly clear across the Front Range Tuesday night. Winds will be slower as overnight temperatures dip into the lower 50s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Sept. 19.

Looking ahead: Mild week, cooler weekend

More sunshine is expected through the middle of the week as high temperatures stay in the low 80s.

Thursday also looks great with mostly sunny skies and comfy highs in the lower 80s.

More clouds arrive on Friday with a small chance for a late-day shower. Temperatures on Friday are closer to seasonal averages in the upper 70s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Sept. 19.

Denver kicks off the weekend and the first day of fall with below-average highs in the lower 70s and sunny skies.

Temperatures stay in the middle 70s to finish off the weekend with more sunshine. Monday begins the workweek with sunny skies and highs in the middle 70s.