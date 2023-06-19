DENVER (KDVR) — With plenty of sunshine in the forecast for the Front Range on Monday, highs will climb into the upper 80s and possibly hit 90 degrees for the first time this year in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Heat returns

Denver will enjoy mostly sunny skies to kick off the workweek. Winds could pick up a little in the afternoon as highs may reach 90 degrees for the first time this year.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on June 19.

An air quality alert is also in effect today until 4 p.m. with high ground ozone levels.

Pinpoint Weather: Advisories on June 19.

Weather tonight: Mainly clear

Skies stay mostly clear overnight Monday with a few clouds passing through. Lows tonight will dip into the upper 50s with lighter winds.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on June 19.

Looking ahead: Storm chances and mild conditions

Tuesday is still going to be above average with temperatures in the middle 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies.

A few more clouds arrive on Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. Storm chances are small on Wednesday evening, especially across the northeastern plains.

Thursday has the best chance for storms this week, especially in the afternoon. Highs are below average in the upper 70s on Thursday.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast on June 19 in Denver.

Friday rounds out the workweek with small storm chances and highs in the lower 80s. The weekend looks great with highs in the lower 80s.

Saturday and Sunday also look to have mostly sunny skies and light winds.