DENVER (KDVR) — With plenty of sunshine in the forecast for the Front Range on Monday, highs will climb into the upper 80s and possibly hit 90 degrees for the first time this year in the Denver weather forecast.
Weather today: Heat returns
Denver will enjoy mostly sunny skies to kick off the workweek. Winds could pick up a little in the afternoon as highs may reach 90 degrees for the first time this year.
An air quality alert is also in effect today until 4 p.m. with high ground ozone levels.
Weather tonight: Mainly clear
Skies stay mostly clear overnight Monday with a few clouds passing through. Lows tonight will dip into the upper 50s with lighter winds.
Looking ahead: Storm chances and mild conditions
Tuesday is still going to be above average with temperatures in the middle 80s with partly to mostly sunny skies.
A few more clouds arrive on Wednesday with highs in the low 80s. Storm chances are small on Wednesday evening, especially across the northeastern plains.
Thursday has the best chance for storms this week, especially in the afternoon. Highs are below average in the upper 70s on Thursday.
Friday rounds out the workweek with small storm chances and highs in the lower 80s. The weekend looks great with highs in the lower 80s.
Saturday and Sunday also look to have mostly sunny skies and light winds.