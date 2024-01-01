DENVER (KDVR) — Even with a few clouds, the new year will start along the Front Range with mainly sunny skies and comfortable highs in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Comfortable start

Sunny skies are here to start the year with extra clouds in the high country.

Temperatures will be above average in the lower 50s on Monday. Winds are light all afternoon.

Weather tonight: A few extra clouds

The extra clouds stick around overnight, giving Denver partly cloudy skies. Winds stay light Monday night with just above average highs in the middle 20s.

Looking ahead: Snow chances?

The sunny skies are still here on Tuesday afternoon with more seasonal high temperatures in the middle 40s.

Wednesday keeps the clear skies and just above average highs in the upper 40s.

Clouds build throughout the day on Thursday with snow chances arriving for the southern half of the state later in the day. Highs still make it to the lower 40s on Thursday.

Friday has snow chances early, but models haven’t shown this consistently. Denver will see extra clouds over the metro with highs in the low 40s.

Saturday should dry out along the Front Range, but there could be snow in the higher elevations. Highs will be seasonal in the middle 40s on Saturday.

Snow can push into the Front Range later on Sunday after clouds increase. Highs on Sunday will be in the upper 30s with late snow chances.

Snow chances look better on Monday morning.