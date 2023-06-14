DENVER (KDVR) — Early sunshine on Wednesday will lead to afternoon clouds along the Front Range. By the evening, showers are possible in the high country and a storm may pop up in the metro in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Afternoon clouds

Temperatures will warm into the middle 70s Wednesday as abundant sunshine sticks around for the first half of the day.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on June 14.

Showers will pop up in the afternoon in the higher elevations and we could see a possible storm in the evening along the Front Range.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy and seasonal

Clouds that move in Wednesday afternoon will stick around Wednesday night, keeping lows mild. Lows will dip into the lower 50s with light winds.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on June 14.

Looking ahead: Rain chances before the weekend

Clouds linger on Thursday morning with the chance for an early afternoon shower or storm in the metro area. Highs stay below average in the middle 70s with light winds.

Friday is a little cooler with extra clouds and highs near the 70-degree mark. Storm chances are better on Friday afternoon with light winds.

Saturday also has the chance for a spotty shower or storm in the afternoon with highs in the lower 70s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast on June 14.

We finally reach the 80s, for the first time in June, on Sunday afternoon for Father’s Day!

Sunshine sticks around as we finish off the weekend and head into the workweek. Monday and Tuesday will see highs in the middle 80s, putting Denver back into seasonal averages.