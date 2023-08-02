DENVER (KDVR) — With partly cloudy skies Wednesday, the Front Range will see below-average highs and scattered afternoon storms in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Storm chances continue

Clouds will clear through Wednesday morning leaving behind partly to mostly sunny skies in the early afternoon.

Scattered storms are expected in the early to mid-afternoon in Denver with below-average highs in the middle 80s.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Aug. 2.

Weather tonight: Clearing skies

Storms will clear across the plains Wednesday tonight with clouds sticking around.

Denver will see clearing skies early on Thursday morning with temperatures dipping to the low 60s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Aug. 2.

Looking ahead: Smaller storm chances, cooler

Storm chances slowly drop through the end of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures stay below average on Thursday and Friday, reaching the middle 80s.

More sunshine is back on Saturday with small storm chances and highs in the low 80s.

Sunday will be the coolest day Denver has had in a month, with highs in the lower 70s and partly cloudy skies.

Denver starts off the next workweek with below-average highs in the middle 70s on Monday afternoon. Storm chances are still low early next week, but we could still see some isolated showers and storms.

Tuesday is still below average with highs hitting the upper 70s.