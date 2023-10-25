DENVER (KDVR) — Sunshine is back across the Front Range Wednesday afternoon with mild highs in the 70s in the Denver weather forecast. Temperatures will get cooler this weekend, and Denver could see its first snow.

Weather today: Afternoon sunshine

After some morning clouds and a patch of fog, Colorado skies will clear out through the second half of the day.

Highs are above average in the low 70s with light winds on Wednesday.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Oct. 25

Weather tonight: Skies stay clear

Denver stays clear overnight as lows dip into the upper 30s and low 40s. Winds will be light Wednesday night.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Oct. 25

Looking ahead: Getting cooler, weekend snow

Thursday will see clouds build through the second half of the day with more seasonal highs in the middle 60s. The high country could see some light rain or snow overnight and into Friday morning.

Temperatures will be cooler on Friday in the middle 50s with more sunshine in the afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather: Next change arrives on Oct. 28-29

Saturday kicks off the cooler weekend with below-freezing morning lows and cloudy skies. Highs will only reach the middle 40s.

Snow and rain arrive later in the day on Saturday and can continue through Sunday morning.

Sunday will be quite cold with highs only in the middle 30s. Snow in the city should wrap up early in the day with light winds.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Oct. 25

Monday has more sunshine moving through the day with cool highs in the mid-40s. Tuesday is also below average with highs near 50 degrees and partly sunny skies.