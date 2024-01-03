DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will have another mild afternoon before chilly temperatures and snow chances arrive for the end of the week.

Weather today: Sunny and mild

Mainly sunny skies are across the Front Range on Wednesday, but clouds will slowly push into the western side of the state.

Highs in Denver will make it to the middle to upper 40s with a light wind.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Jan. 3

Weather tonight: Clouds move in

Clouds from the high country will slide into the Front Range Wednesday night as winds stay light. Overnight lows will dip into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Jan. 3

Looking ahead: Chilly with snow chances

Denver will see overcast skies on Thursday as highs stay in the upper 30s with light winds.

Snow will start in the southwestern corner of the state early Thursday and move across the southern half of the state through the day.

Denver and the plains could see snow in the evening and early overnight hours.

Pinpoint Weather: Snowfall totals by noon on Jan. 6

Snowfall totals in the metro are looking to be less than half an inch by Friday morning. Friday can still see some flurries in the high country, and chilly metro highs in the upper 30s. Denver could also see some late snow chances in the metro area after sunset on Friday.

There could be a few flakes early on Saturday morning with clearing skies in the afternoon. Those flakes could add another half inch to the metro as the city wakes up on Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon will stay below average with highs in the upper 30s. Sunday has partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 30s.

Snow chances are back for Monday with cloudy skies and cold highs in the upper 20s. Snow accumulations are better on Monday, but exact totals are still up in the air.

Clouds will clear on Tuesday afternoon, but temperatures stay below average in the upper 30s.