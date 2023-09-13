DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will be seasonal on Wednesday ahead of an increasing chance for rain and cooler temperatures on Thursday and Friday.
Weather today: Seasonal with a few showers
Wednesday will start off with increasing clouds ahead of the chance for a few afternoon showers.
Temperatures will be seasonal and climb from 50 degrees up to a high of 80.
Weather tonight: Seasonal
The chance for showers will wrap up Wednesday evening leaving behind a mainly cloudy sky and low temperatures falling to the lower 50s This is right in line with normal for this time of year.
Looking ahead: Wet and cooler end to week
Rain showers will increase on Thursday and Friday. Thursday will start off with clouds, followed by an increasing chance for showers and a few thunderstorms by the afternoon and overnight.
Temperatures will be cooler and only reach the lower 70s, which is about 10 degrees cooler than normal.
Rain and a few afternoon thunderstorms will stick around in the forecast for Friday. Temperatures will be even cooler and only reach the mid-60s.
Sunny and drier weather moves in this weekend and aid in a warming trend. Highs will reach the mid-70s on Saturday, and then the lower 80s on Sunday and into the start of the workweek.