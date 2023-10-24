DENVER (KDVR) — Clouds will increase across the Front Range on Tuesday as highs will be a few degrees above average. A big temperature drop is coming this weekend in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Increasing clouds

A cold front sweeps through the state Tuesday. Additional clouds will move in through the afternoon and evening hours.

Highs are still above average in the lower 70s with a light wind. Colorado could see a spotty shower to the south this afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Oct. 24

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy

A few clouds linger through the overnight hours on Tuesday. Low temperatures will be mild in the lower 40s as winds stay light.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Oct. 24

Looking ahead: Getting cooler with weekend snow

Sunny skies are back by Wednesday afternoon, helping highs climb into the middle 70s. This puts Denver at about 10 degrees above average.

Another cold front will push through the state on Thursday, adding more clouds to the forecast. Highs are more seasonal in the middle 60s with the small chance for a spotty shower in the high country.

Pinpoint Weather: The next big weather change arrives on Oct. 28

Friday has more sunshine but below-average highs in the middle 50s. Denver should dip below freezing overnight on Friday and heading into the weekend. So, make sure hoses and plants are brought inside and sprinkler systems are cleared.

Saturday is chilly with highs in the low 50s and partly cloudy skies. Denver could see some late snow and rain showers in the mountains overnight and into Sunday morning.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Oct. 24

Denver will be much cooler on Sunday with light rain and snow showers as highs hover in the mid-30s. Skies clear late Sunday and sunshine is back on Monday afternoon.

Highs on Monday are still cool in the lower 40s.