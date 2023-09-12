DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay cool but mild on Tuesday ahead of an increasing chance for rain by the end of the week.
Weather today: Cool but mild
Tuesday, Denver will see more sunshine.
The day will start cool before highs reach the mid to upper 70s, which is about five degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.
Weather tonight: Partly cloudy
Overnight, Denver will stay under a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures will be cool but seasonal and fall down to the lower 50s.
Looking ahead: Wet and cooler end to workweek
Wednesday will be the warmest day of the workweek. Thanks to morning sunshine, highs will climb up to 80 degrees, which is pretty normal for this time of year.
It won’t be a washout of an afternoon, but there will be a chance for a few afternoon showers on Wednesday.
The better chance for rain moves in Thursday and Friday with a cold front.
Highs on Thursday will reach the lower 70s, then struggle to climb to the mid-60s on Friday. Sunshine and a warming trend returns just in time for the weekend.