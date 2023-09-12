DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will stay cool but mild on Tuesday ahead of an increasing chance for rain by the end of the week.

Weather today: Cool but mild

Tuesday, Denver will see more sunshine.

The day will start cool before highs reach the mid to upper 70s, which is about five degrees cooler than normal for this time of year.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily highs on Sept. 12.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy

Overnight, Denver will stay under a partly cloudy sky. Low temperatures will be cool but seasonal and fall down to the lower 50s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight lows on Sept. 12.

Looking ahead: Wet and cooler end to workweek

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the workweek. Thanks to morning sunshine, highs will climb up to 80 degrees, which is pretty normal for this time of year.

It won’t be a washout of an afternoon, but there will be a chance for a few afternoon showers on Wednesday.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Sept. 12.

The better chance for rain moves in Thursday and Friday with a cold front.

Highs on Thursday will reach the lower 70s, then struggle to climb to the mid-60s on Friday. Sunshine and a warming trend returns just in time for the weekend.