DENVER (KDVR) — It’ll be a comfortable start to the week with above-average highs in the Denver weather forecast.

Extra clouds build in throughout the day Monday with showers in the high country.

Weather today: Increasing clouds

Monday kicks off the workweek with early sunshine and increasing clouds that move in through the afternoon.

Highs will be in the middle 80s with chances for some late-day showers in the higher elevations.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Sept. 18.

Weather tonight: Slow clearing

Partly cloudy skies stick around Monday night keeping low temperatures mild. Denver dips into the middle 50s with light winds.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Sept. 18.

Looking ahead: Mild start to the week, cooler weekend

The above-average highs stick around for the next few days. Denver will hit the low 80s on Tuesday afternoon with partly cloudy skies and a small chance for a shower along the Front Range.

There will be more sunshine on Wednesday afternoon with nice highs in the low 80s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Sept. 18.

Thursday is another nice day with mainly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

Friday brings more clouds back into the forecast with chances for some light showers and highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday has a smaller chance for rain with highs in the middle 70s and cloudy skies. Sunday is drier with slow-clearing skies and highs in the middle 70s.