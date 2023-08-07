DENVER (KDVR) — Sunshine is here early on Monday, helping highs make it to the lower 80s. Chances increase for afternoon and evening storms in the Denver weather forecast.

A slight risk for severe storms is across the eastern border with the biggest threat being a chance of large hail and gusty winds.

Pinpoint Weather: Severe storm outlook on Aug. 7.

Weather today: Mild in metro, chance for severe storms east

Morning sunshine and light winds allow for highs to top out in the lower 80s Monday. These temperatures will keep Denver below average.

Clouds arrive in the afternoon and bring some spotty showers. They will turn into storms as they push out into the Eastern Plains.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Aug. 7.

Weather tonight: Clearing and seasonal

Clouds from the evening storms will push out of the area as midnight approaches. Winds will slow as seasonal temperatures dip into the middle 50s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Aug. 7.

Looking ahead: Warmer and drier week

Storm chances are low on Tuesday with a mix of sun, clouds and highs in the middle 80s.

Denver drys out through the middle of the week with the heat returning.

Highs on Wednesday make it to the middle 80s with sunny skies. Denver tops out at 90 degrees on Thursday afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Aug. 7.

The heat sticks around through the end of the week. Temperatures on Friday afternoon will reach into the upper 80s with a tiny chance for an afternoon storm.

Saturday is very similar with temperatures in the upper 80s, a mix of sun and clouds, and a small storm chance.

Sunday is comfortable in the middle 80s and small storm chances.