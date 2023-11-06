DENVER (KDVR) — Denver will start the week with plenty of sunshine that will last through the afternoon on Monday as temperatures stay above average. A big change will arrive midweek in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Sunny and comfy

Monday looks to be very comfortable along the Front Range with mainly sunny skies. Highs top out in the lower 70s with some brisk winds along the foothills.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Nov. 6

Weather tonight: Mainly clear

Skies will stay clear overnight on Monday with light winds and mild lows. Low temperatures are about 10 degrees above average in the lower 40s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Nov. 6

Looking ahead: Midweek rain, snow, and cooler temps

Tuesday will also be mostly sunny with comfortable highs in the lower 70s.

Clouds push in early on Wednesday as a system moves into the higher elevations. Snow is possible for the second half of Wednesday in the mountains, with late rain chances along the Front Range.

Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 50s. That rain may change over to some light snow overnight with small chances for a light accumulation along the Palmer Divide.

Clouds will slowly clear through Thursday afternoon with light winds and highs in the middle 40s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Nov. 6

Denver will see more sunshine and highs just below average in the lower 50s on Friday afternoon.

Skies continue to stay clear for the start of the weekend with seasonal highs in the middle 50s. Sunday has a mix of sun and clouds with mild highs around the 60-degree mark.