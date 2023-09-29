DENVER (KDVR) — The Front Range will see plenty of sunshine Friday, helping highs climb into the 80s with an evening breeze in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Staying warm

Mostly sunny skies are still in the forecast for Friday as high temperatures make it into the middle 80s.

Winds will pick up in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Sept. 29

Weather tonight: Mainly clear skies

Winds will slow after sunset, slowing down to 5-10 mph out of the southwest. Skies stay clear overnight as temperatures stay above average in the lower 50s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Sept. 29

Looking ahead: Mild weekend, then fall-like temps

Saturday looks pretty nice along the Front Range with abundant sunshine and highs in the middle 80s.

There could be some spotty late-day showers in the mountains on both Saturday and Sunday.

Sunday looks to be very breezy as we finish off the week. Highs on Sunday are still warm with temperatures in the middle 80s and partly cloudy skies.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Sept. 29

Monday will still have brisk winds as highs are near the 80-degree mark. The high country could see some showers Monday afternoon.

Tuesday will feel more fall-like with highs in the upper 60s and extra clouds. The Front Range could see a shower on Tuesday.

Wednesday and Thursday are back to mostly sunny skies with cooler highs in the upper 60s.