DENVER (KDVR) — In the Denver weather forecast, there will be a mix of sun and clouds Friday with mild highs in the low 80s and a small chance for an isolated shower or storm.

Weather today: Comfortable with sunshine

Denver finishes off the workweek with partly to mostly sunny skies and comfortable highs in the lower 80s.

There is a small chance of an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on July 21

Weather tonight: Slow-clearing skies

Any clouds that form Friday will gradually clear overnight with seasonal lows near 60 degrees and a light wind.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on July 21

Looking ahead: Heating back up this weekend

The weekend begins with mostly sunny skies and warm highs in the upper 80s on Saturday. Sunday tops out in the middle 90s with plenty of sunshine.

Monday starts off the next workweek with a few extra clouds and toasty highs in the upper 90s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast on July 21 in Denver.

Tuesday is still hot with highs in the middle 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. There is the chance for some showers on Wednesday afternoon with highs reaching the lower 90s.

We’ll have higher chances for rain on Thursday with above-average highs in the low 90s.