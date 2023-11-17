DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather will be sunny and mild on Friday and Saturday ahead of the next chance for showers by the end of the weekend.

Weather today: Sunny and 60s

Temperatures on Friday start in the upper 30s and lower 40s before making their way into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

This will all be done under mostly sunny skies. While it will be cooler than Thursday, Denver will still be well above average for this time of the year.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Nov. 17

Weather tonight: Clear and cool overnight

Clear skies will continue Friday evening Temperatures are forecast to drop down into the 30s with winds out of the southeast anywhere from 5-10 mph.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight lows on Nov. 17

Looking ahead: Chance for showers to wrap up the weekend

Denver will stay dry and warm on Saturday. High temperatures will top out again in the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly clear skies.

Sunday is a bit cooler, with highs in the upper 50s. Look for clouds to increase ahead of evening showers.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Nov. 17

Rain showers will briefly change to snow in Denver by early Monday morning. However, there will be little to no snow accumulation in the city.

Higher elevations could pick up a couple of inches of snowfall, leading to difficult travel Sunday evening into Monday.