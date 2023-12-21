DENVER (KDVR) —Denver’s weather will stay mild for the rest of the workweek ahead of the chance for snow showers leading up to Christmas Day.

Pinpoint Weather: White Christmas confidence meter

Sunday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day.

Weather today: Decreasing clouds

On Thursday, clouds will decrease throughout the day. This will help high temperatures climb to the upper 50s, which is a little more than 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily highs on Dec. 21

Weather tonight: Mainly clear

Overnight, Denver will stay under a mainly clear sky.

Temperatures will stay cool, but seasonally mild and only fall to around 30 degrees.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight lows on Dec. 21

Looking ahead: Mild Friday ahead of weekend showers

Friday will be another mild day with plenty of sunshine and a high in the mid to upper 50s.

The next big change moves in this weekend.

Denver will see rain showers move in on Friday alongside cooler high temperatures around 50 degrees. Rain will mix and then eventually transition to snow showers Saturday night.

The chance for snow showers will continue into Christmas Eve, with the best chance for accumulating snow Christmas Eve night into Christmas morning.

Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by Sunday, Dec. 24

Details about the timing and totals are still fluid, but the latest model runs are favoring 1-3 inches of snowfall for the Denver metro.

Snow showers will wrap up on Christmas Day, leaving behind chilly temperatures maxing out in the mid-30s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Dec. 21

Sunshine and more seasonal temperatures return to the forecast on Tuesday.