DENVER (KDVR) — With sunny skies on Tuesday, the Front Range will return to seasonal temperatures in the Denver weather forecast. However, temperatures will drop again in the metro by the end of the week.

Weather today: Sunny and seasonal

On Tuesday, Denver will see mainly sunny skies with just below-average highs in the lower 40s.

Winds will be brisk in the afternoon, as clouds push into the high country with light snow showers in the second half of the day.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Jan. 9

Weather tonight: Increasing wind

The higher elevations have winter weather advisories in effect from Tuesday evening into Wednesday. Some areas will see 5-10 inches of snow with 70 mph wind gusts.

Pinpoint Weather: Winter weather advisories on Jan. 9 Pinpoint Weather: Snow totals by Jan. 10 at 11 p.m.

Denver will see mainly clear skies on Tuesday night, but winds will pick up out of the west at 10-20 mph as lows dip into the low 20s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Jan. 9

Looking ahead: Much cooler with light snow

Wednesday will have some extra clouds, but also breezy winds at 15-20 mph with higher gusts. Highs on Wednesday will be in the low 40s with light snow continuing in the mountains.

Clouds increase through Thursday with much cooler highs in the middle 20s and late chances for light snow in Denver.

Friday will have partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with below-average highs in the middle 30s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Jan. 9 in Denver

Saturday kicks off the weekend with early snow showers along the Front Range that could bring an inch or two of accumulation. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 20s, but Sunday will only see the middle 20s.

Clouds linger on Sunday with another light dusting of snow late evening. Monday sees some slow clearing skies with highs staying chilly in the middle 20s.