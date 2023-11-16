DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday’s Denver weather forecast starts with light snow showers in the mountains, partly cloudy skies in the city and light evening showers over the plains.

Weather today: Mild with sun, clouds

Light snow showers will push into the mountains Thursday morning and will wrap up by midday, with some snow lingering in the northern mountains.

Totals will only amount to a few inches with brisk winds.

Pinpoint Weather: Snowfall outlook on Nov. 16

Denver will see a mix of sun and clouds with breezy afternoon winds. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

The northeastern corner of the state could see some light rain showers in the evening.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Nov. 16

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy

The breezy wind will slow overnight with decreasing clouds. Low temperatures Thursday night will dip into the low 30s, bringing some freezing conditions back to the metro.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Nov. 16

Looking ahead: Cooling with end of weekend rain, snow

Friday brings sunshine back to the forecast with mild highs in the lower 60s.

Saturday looks very similar with mainly sunny skies, light winds, and comfy highs in the low 60s.

Sunday brings in clouds and highs in the upper 50s. Rain and snow move into the western side of the state on Sunday, bringing some light showers into Denver in the late evening hours.

There could be a swap over to snow along the Palmer Divide early Monday morning with rain in Denver. Rain and snow exit by midday on Monday with chilly highs in the middle 40s and a brisk wind.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Nov. 16

Tuesday brings back mainly sunny skies to the forecast with seasonal highs in the middle 50s.

Temperatures climb above average into the low 60s on Wednesday afternoon.

The weather looks dry and mild for travel before, during, and after the Thanksgiving holiday.