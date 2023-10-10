DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday will be another comfortable day across the Front Range. There will be late clouds and mild highs before changes arrive by the end of the workweek in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Late-day clouds

Skies will be mainly sunny through the early afternoon on Tuesday before some clouds push in later in the day.

High temperatures will be above average in the upper 70s, near 80 degrees along the Front Range.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Oct. 10

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy

The partly cloudy skies stick around Tuesday night with winds staying light. Overnight lows will be above average and mild in the upper 40s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Oct. 10

Looking ahead: Rain and cooler temps before mild weekend

Wednesday will be mild for the eastern half of the state with a brisk afternoon wind and highs in the middle 70s. The western half of the state will have cloudy skies and spotty showers and snow.

Rain and cooler conditions arrive in Denver on Thursday. Scattered showers, cloudy skies and brisk winds keep highs in the middle 50s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Oct. 10

Friday brings back more sunshine through the afternoon. But with a lingering brisk wind, highs in the middle 50s will feel cool.

Friday night could bring Denver its first freezing temperatures of the season.

Saturday kicks off the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s. Sunday is sunny in Denver with highs in the upper 60s.

Denver will hit 70 degrees on Monday afternoon as skies stay clear.