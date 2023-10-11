DENVER (KDVR) — In the Denver weather forecast, the city and the Front Range will have partly sunny skies and mild highs on Wednesday. The mountains will get rain and snow showers.

Weather today: Sunshine and brisk winds

Clouds, light snow and rain showers will push into the high country on Wednesday as a winter weather advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. through 6 a.m. Friday.

Pinpoint Weather: Winter weather advisory on Oct. 11

Denver will have a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, with mild highs in the middle 70s and a brisk afternoon wind.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Oct. 11

Weather tonight: More clouds and mountain snow

Clouds linger Wednesday night as snow continues to fall in the higher elevations.

Winds will slow along the Front Range with seasonal lows in the lower 40s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Oct. 11

Looking ahead: Mountain snow and Denver’s first freeze

Snow will linger in the mountains through Thursday with a few inches of accumulation.

Denver will have cloudy skies, breezy winds, much cooler highs in the upper 50s, and possible late rain showers on Thursday.

Friday will still be chilly with highs in the middle 50s, clearer skies, and a brisk wind.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Oct. 11

Saturday kicks off the weekend with plenty of sunshine and cool highs in the low 60s.

Sunday is more mild with seasonal highs in the upper 60s and sunny skies.

Monday has a few extra clouds with comfy highs near 70 degrees. Tuesday is even warmer in the mid-70s with sunny skies.