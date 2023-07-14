DENVER (KDVR) — Friday brings mostly sunny skies and mild highs in the middle 80s to the Front Range. Air quality is still low along Interstate 25, so an air quality alert is in effect until 4 p.m. in the Denver weather forecast.

Pinpoint Weather: Advisories on July 14.

Weather today: Sunny skies and mild temperatures

The Denver metro will see plenty of sunshine Friday afternoon, helping highs top out in the middle 80s.

Winds can become brisk in the second half of the day with a very small chance of a passing shower.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on July 14.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy with southern showers

Clouds stick around overnight Friday with some showers possible south of the metro area. Winds will get lighter with lows dipping to the 60-degree mark.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on July 14.

Looking ahead: Mild on Saturday, then warming back up

High temperatures will start the weekend and be comfortable in the lower 80s with light winds.

A few passing showers or storms are possible Saturday afternoon and evening, but it won’t be a washout. Sunday dries out with plenty of sunshine and highs warming to the upper 80s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast on July 14 in Denver

Monday and Tuesday will be hot to start the workweek with temperatures in the middle to upper 90s. The dry start to the week will end with a chance for an isolated storm on Wednesday afternoon with highs near 90 degrees.

We’ll be in the upper 80s on Thursday with extra clouds and some storm chances.