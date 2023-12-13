DENVER (KDVR) — A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day was in effect Wednesday morning as fog, freezing drizzle and light snow made for poor driving conditions in the Denver weather forecast.

The Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been lifted as conditions improved.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the northern and southern Front Range, foothills and along the Palmer Divide until noon on Wednesday.

There is also a winter weather advisory along the Eastern Plains with around 1-4 inches of snowfall expected throughout the day. It expires Wednesday evening at around 11 p.m. Watch for slick spots.

Pinpoint Weather: Advisories on Dec. 13

Meanwhile, there are also winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings to the south. The San Luis Valley, Sangre de Cristo Mountains and the Continental Divide are expecting 4-10 inches of snowfall.

According to Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast, areas under the winter storm warning, like Las Animas and Bacas counties, are forecasted to receive 6-12 inches of snow.

Pinpoint Weather: Snowfall report on De. 13 for the metro

Weather today: Light snow showers, fog and cold

Clouds continue to stick around on Wednesday and will provide a couple of rounds of very light snowfall. Snow totals in the metro area will be a dusting to 1 inch at the very most.

Patchy fog will continue to be an issue in the foothills as high temperatures only top out in the upper 30s nearing 40 degrees.

Pinpoint Weather: Forecast highs on Dec. 13

Weather tonight: More snow to the south, dry in Denver

Cloudy and cool, that’s the name of the game in the metro area.

Overnight low temperatures drop into the 20s with more patchy fog on the way, and the Pinpoint Weather team is anticipating some of the slick spots from the day to stick around in the overnight hours.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight lows on Dec. 13

Looking ahead: Sunshine returns with mild days

Snow ends in Colorado on Thursday, making way for the sun to return.

Thursday temperatures top right back out in the middle 40s under partly cloudy skies. This is followed by even warmer air to wrap up the workweek.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on Dec. 13

Temperatures reach into the lower 50s with sunshine on Friday, and then into the middle to upper 50s on Saturday and Sunday. Look for the warm and dry trend to continue into next week.