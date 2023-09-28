DENVER (KDVR) — The Mile High City and the Front Range continue to have abundant sunshine through Thursday afternoon as highs stay warm in the middle 80s in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: Plenty of sunshine

Mainly sunny skies are back for Thursday afternoon along the Front Range. This will help to heat temperatures into the middle 80s, keeping highs more than 10 degrees above average.

There could be a few extra clouds in the evening hours.

Weather tonight: Clear and mild

Denver will keep skies clear overnight with light winds.

Low temperatures Thursday night will dip into the lower 50s, which is above average for this time of year.

Looking ahead: Dry into the weekend

Friday rounds out the workweek with plenty of sunshine and warm highs in the middle 80s.

Saturday does have a few extra clouds with chances for showers in the high country. Temperatures will be in the middle 80s for most of the weekend.

Sunday also has a small chance for a shower in the higher elevations with a few extra clouds along the Front Range.

Monday has partly cloudy skies, highs near the 80-degree mark, and a small chance for a shower in the mountains.

Tuesday brings in the best chance for showers in the metro area, but chances are small. Highs on Tuesday will be in the mid-70s with extra clouds.

Wednesday brings back more sunshine through the afternoon with more seasonal highs in the middle 70s.