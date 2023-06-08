DENVER (KDVR) – Denver weather will see a mix of sun and clouds before some isolated afternoon storms form and push out across the plains Thursday evening.

Weather today: More storm chances

Early sunshine leads to some afternoon clouds and the chance for some showers and storms. Highs reach the middle 70s Thursday with a light wind.

Pinpoint Weather: daily forecast on June 8.

Levels of ground ozone will reach the category of “unhealthy for sensitive groups” Thursday, so an air quality warning is in effect until 4 p.m.

Pinpoint Weather advisories on June 8.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy

Clouds stick around Thursday night with mild lows in the middle 50s. Winds stay light as a light shower is possible across the plains before midnight.

Pinpoint Weather: overnight forecast.

Looking ahead: Rain continues and cooler

Friday has smaller chances for afternoon showers with mild highs in the lower 70s.

Saturday begins the weekend with partly cloudy skies and comfy highs in the middle 70s. Storms are possible Saturday afternoon, but rain chances are much better on Sunday.

Sunday is cooler with extra clouds and highs in the upper 60s.

Pinpoint Weather: 7-day forecast for Denver on June 8.

Monday kicks off the workweek with below-average highs in the low 70s. Storm chances are higher in the afternoon with extra clouds.

Tuesday has slightly lower chances for showers and storms with highs in the low 70s. Wednesday will have highs in the low middle 70s with small chances for afternoon showers.