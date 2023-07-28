DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver weather forecast will finish off the workweek with more heat along the Front Range and chances for afternoon storms yet again.

Weather today: More heat and storms

Partly to mostly sunny skies are around the Denver metro Friday with hot highs reaching the middle 90s.

Storms are once again possible in the afternoon and early evening hours.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on July 28.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy

Clouds will slowly clear overnight Friday with light winds and mild low temperatures in the lower 60s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on July 28.

Looking ahead: Warm weekend, more rain

The weekend will also be warm with high temperatures topping out in the lower 90s. Storm chances stick around through the weekend, mostly focused in the afternoon and evening hours.

The heat is still around but with more seasonal averages at the start of next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be around the 90-degree mark.

Storm chances also remain in the forecast to start the week.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on July 28.

Denver finally dips into the 80s on Wednesday next week with better chances for rain in the afternoon and evening.

There could be some heavy rain as monsoon moisture moves through the region. Denver will be even cooler on Thursday in the low 80s with decent afternoon rain chances.