DENVER (KDVR) — With plenty of sunshine, Monday’s highs will be in the upper 90s along the Front Range with some low triple digits in the plains.

Winds will be breezy, and with the heat, red flag warnings are in effect from noon until 7 p.m.

Pinpoint Weather: Red flag warning on Aug. 21.

Weather today: Hot and windy

Denver begins the workweek with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 90s in the metro area.

Winds will be breezy through the afternoon, especially across the plains.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on Aug. 21.

There is a chance for some low triple-digit heat along the plains where an advisory is in effect from noon until 8 p.m.

Pinpoint Weather: Heat advisories on Aug. 21.

Weather tonight: Mild and still breezy

Winds will pick up and stay brisk overnight with clear skies. Winds will be out of the south at 15-25 mph with higher gusts and lows in the upper 60s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on Aug. 21.

Looking ahead: End of week rain and mild temps

The heat lingers through the middle of the week with highs staying in the 90s. Winds will be brisk on Tuesday with sunny skies and highs in the middle 90s.

Wednesday is in the low 90s with sunny skies and a lighter wind.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast on Aug. 21 in Denver.

Thursday brings some relief from the heat, but also some late-day showers and storms.

Temperatures continue to dip on Friday, ending in the upper 70s with good showers and storm chances.

Denver could also see some rain over the weekend with more seasonal highs in the middle 80s.