Denver hits 90, breaking daily record; heat continues before cool fall temps arrive

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver hit 90 degrees Thursday afternoon, breaking the daily record of 89 set in 1992. It is 2020’s 75th day at or above 90 degrees — the most ever recorded in one year.

Temperatures will continue running near record levels through Saturday before turning cooler next week. The hottest will be Friday with a forecast high of 91 degrees. The record high is 91 set in 1998.

On Saturday, temperatures will push into the upper 80s across metro Denver. Our forecast is for a high of 88 just a few under the record of 90 set in 2010.

A cold front arrives on Sunday with passing clouds, some wind and a shower possible. Temperatures will dip to near 70 degrees thanks to the cold front.

We will stay in the 70s on Monday and Tuesday before more refreshing 60s show up at the end of the week with plenty of sunshine each day as we welcome in October.

