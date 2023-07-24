DENVER (KDVR) — High temperatures are back over the Front Range Monday with temperatures nearing the triple digits. There will be plenty of sunshine and a small chance of a shower in the Denver weather forecast.

Weather today: High heat sticks around

Temperatures will make it into the upper 90s in Denver Monday, keeping well above average for this time of year.

A few clouds will move in through the afternoon with a minimal chance of an isolated shower or storm.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on July 24.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy

Clouds are slow to clear the area Monday night as winds remain light. Overnight lows will dip into the middle 60s, Staying five degrees above average.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on July 24.

Looking ahead: Staying hot with storms

The hot temperatures in the upper 90s stick around for Tuesday afternoon with a few clouds and small storm chances.

Wednesday is not as hot, but still above average in the low 90s with small storm chances.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for July 24 in Denver

Storm chances remain low for the end of the week with scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies.

The weekend has moderate storm chances on Saturday afternoon with highs in the low 90s. Sunday looks drier with highs around 90 degrees.