Denver heats up to 50 degrees Friday, chance of snow for some Saturday

DENVER (KDVR) — Snowfall moved out Thursday morning and left behind cold temperatures for the rest of the day. Side streets and neighborhood roads will still be icy Thursday evening.

The mountains picked up a good amount of snow from this storm with totals ranging from 8 inches up to 30 inches across the central and northern mountains.

Denver picked up a storm total of 4.5 inches at Denver International Airport.

Friday will be dry and warmer with high temperatures climbing into the 50s. This will help quickly improve road conditions.

Saturday will cool to the 40s with a 20% chance for an afternoon snow shower. Better chances for a shower will stay south from the Palmer Divide into the Colorado Springs area. Totals will be under an inch from showers that do develop.

Highs will hit the 50s next week with more dry weather moving into Colorado.