DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday will be another hot day in the Denver weather forecast with highs in the middle 90s, sunny skies, and an evening storm chance.

Weather today: Another hot one

With partly to mostly sunny skies, highs will top out in the middle 90s Tuesday, keeping Denver a few degrees above average.

There could be an early evening storm over the Front Range that pushes out into the plains by sunset.

Pinpoint Weather: Daily forecast on July 18.

Weather tonight: Partly cloudy, mild

As showers clear Tuesday night, clouds will slowly exit the area with lighter winds. Overnight lows are above average in the middle 60s.

Pinpoint Weather: Overnight forecast on July 18.

Looking ahead: Cooling down with storm chances

Wednesday has chances for some afternoon storms with warm highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday has the best chances for showers and storms during the second half of the day. Highs on Thursday are cooler in the lower 80s with a brisk wind.

Friday keeps around the chance for some storms with below-average highs in the low 80s.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on July 18.

Saturday kicks off the weekend with abundant sunshine, highs in the mid-80s, and a small storm chance.

Sunday is warmer and dry with highs reaching the 90-degree mark. Monday is even warmer with highs hitting the low 90s with mostly sunny skies.