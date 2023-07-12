DENVER (KDVR) — Denver’s weather reached at least 90 degrees for the second day in a row on Tuesday, and the city is looking like it will add to that streak on Wednesday. Tuesday marked only the third time this summer the city posted temperatures in the 90s.

Pinpoint Weather: 10-day temperature forecast from July 12-July 21.

Weather today: The heat is on again

The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting abundant sunshine across Colorado once again on Wednesday.

There may be a few passing afternoon clouds over the mountains and south of Denver across the Palmer Divide. Those clouds may provide shade for a few hours, but it’ll still be hot with readings in the 80s, 90s and even 100 degrees in a few spots.

Pinpoint Weather: Afternoon high temperatures on July 12.

Looking ahead: Less heat with a chance for rain

Starting on Friday and lasting through the weekend, the Pinpoint Weather team’s forecast has a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. However, the chance is low on all three days.

Saturday has the best chance and even that isn’t anything more than scattered storms.

Pinpoint Weather 7-day forecast for Denver on July 12.

Metro Denver will dip back into the 80s over the weekend with the chance for rain. It will quickly dry out at the start of next week and temperatures will soar back into the hot 90s.